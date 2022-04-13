Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 361.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Chico’s FAS worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $613.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.