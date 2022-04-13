SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) Financial Review

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A -11.43% -5.70% SOS N/A N/A N/A

50.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 6.29 -$483.94 million N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 1.71 $4.40 million N/A N/A

SOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SoFi Technologies and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 6 7 0 2.54 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 112.36%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats SOS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

