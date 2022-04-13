StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

