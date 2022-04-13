Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,826 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.20. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

