Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of MRC Global worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 179,159 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in MRC Global by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 604,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC Global Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.