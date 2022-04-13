Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 212,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.99. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.