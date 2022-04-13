Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 88,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Cutera worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 938.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

