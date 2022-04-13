Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banner were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

