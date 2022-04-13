Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Grows By 200.0%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUUDW opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

