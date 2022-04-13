Morgan Stanley Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $40.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.