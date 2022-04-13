Morgan Stanley Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.
SLB stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.
In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
