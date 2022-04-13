Morgan Stanley Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.