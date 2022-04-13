Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $171.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.