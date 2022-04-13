Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.89. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 216,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

