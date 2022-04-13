Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COWN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cowen has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $599.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cowen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 299,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

