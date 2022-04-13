Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
