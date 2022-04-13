Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

