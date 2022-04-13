Head to Head Analysis: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) vs. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organovo and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 12.62 -$16.83 million ($1.39) -2.29 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 146.62 -$67.64 million ($2.70) -0.38

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Organovo and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 676.70%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -32.76% -31.19% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -112.63% -70.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organovo beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat end-stage liver, life-threatening, and orphan diseases. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

