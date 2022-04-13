Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Critical Contrast

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,092.05%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $40.89, indicating a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,564.96 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.15 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -15.46

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -129.08% -25.72% Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26%

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Privia Health Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

