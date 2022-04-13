$322.80 Million in Sales Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post $322.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.90 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $107,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTOS opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

