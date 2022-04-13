LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

