LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE LC opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

