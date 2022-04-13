Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.42

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 185718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

