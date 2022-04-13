OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.17

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 782036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -244.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

