Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $282.66

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $282.66 and last traded at $281.23, with a volume of 3017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total value of $560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,862. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after buying an additional 325,944 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

