Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $282.66

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $282.66 and last traded at $281.23, with a volume of 3017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.28.
Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.
The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total value of $560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,862. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after buying an additional 325,944 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
