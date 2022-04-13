Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Down 5.6%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 1,607,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,788,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.368271 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.