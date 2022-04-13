Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,286.00

Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,286 ($16.76) and last traded at GBX 1,271.17 ($16.56), with a volume of 56801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,264 ($16.47).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,207.97. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
