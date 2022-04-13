SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.50

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 25308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Loop Capital cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

