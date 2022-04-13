London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $8,546.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,546 ($111.36) and last traded at GBX 8,532 ($111.18), with a volume of 35603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,504 ($110.82).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($123.79) to GBX 9,200 ($119.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.31) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($112.07) to GBX 9,300 ($121.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.73) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($118.48).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £45.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,411.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,241.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 70 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($90.33) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,872.82). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($102.49), for a total transaction of £1,854,488.35 ($2,416,586.33).

About London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.