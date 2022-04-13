Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.16

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 957882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

