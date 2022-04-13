Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rises By 6,600.0%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 6,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €74.00 ($80.43) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of COVTY opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

