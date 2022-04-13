Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 58,700.0% in March

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 58,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,067,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CETY opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Clean Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
