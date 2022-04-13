Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €26.50 ($28.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

