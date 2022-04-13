Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target Raised to SEK 88 at Credit Suisse Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 78 to SEK 88 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

