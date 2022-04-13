Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBSFY. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($49.67) to €43.50 ($47.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.09) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

