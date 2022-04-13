Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAV. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.27.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.18. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$10.21.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

