Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.51.

EDR stock opened at C$6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 65.54. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.72.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

