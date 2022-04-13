Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.65 price objective on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 36.21. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6115542 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

