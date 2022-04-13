Teradyne (TSE:TER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (TSE:TER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock.
Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.