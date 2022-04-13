Teradyne (TSE:TER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (TSE:TER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

