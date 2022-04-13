StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.20 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

