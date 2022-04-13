American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.62 million, a P/E ratio of 231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after acquiring an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

