Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hess (NYSE:HES) to “Strong-Buy”

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. The discoveries in the Stabroek Block helped the company to increase the gross recoverable resource estimate to more than 10 billion barrel of oil equivalent. It anticipates multibillions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. As Hess brings Liza phase 2 online, its cash flow situation is expected to make a major jump. Hess’ midstream assets, which enable it to earn stable fee-based revenues, are a huge positive. Moreover, in the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows, reduce unit cash costs and optimize its infrastructure. Given these tailwinds, Hess is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

NYSE:HES opened at $112.60 on Monday. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $115.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.