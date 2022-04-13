Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCORF stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

