$537.27 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to report $537.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.50 million and the lowest is $510.00 million. MarineMax reported sales of $523.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

MarineMax stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $884.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MarineMax by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MarineMax by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

