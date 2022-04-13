Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $366.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $369.20 million. Hexcel reported sales of $310.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Hexcel stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 289.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 39.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

