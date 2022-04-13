The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.43 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

