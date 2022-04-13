Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Decreases By 82.6%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 646,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ARAV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

