AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AGRI opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.