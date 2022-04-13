AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AGRI opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.