Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 271.2% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSAU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000.

