Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.59

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $12.80. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 289,813 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,721,952. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

