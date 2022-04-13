Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $327.50

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.50 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 323 ($4.21). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 323 ($4.21), with a volume of 111,362 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £390.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.50.

In other news, insider James Williams acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,455.82).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

