Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,524.60

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,524.60 and traded as low as $1,378.51. Straumann shares last traded at $1,378.59, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Straumann alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,524.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,839.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.